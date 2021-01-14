Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

PPBI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 609,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,999. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after purchasing an additional 657,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,902 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

