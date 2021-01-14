Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 430,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.