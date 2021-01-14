Zacks: Analysts Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.