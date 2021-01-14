Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.50. 11,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,833,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $115,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

