Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post sales of $518.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.10 million and the lowest is $515.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 3,068,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,762. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.