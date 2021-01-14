Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 18,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.81.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

