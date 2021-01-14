Zacks: Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.64 Million

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post $110.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.39 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $107.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $423.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $424.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $455.76 million, with estimates ranging from $452.61 million to $458.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE BMI traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $108.14.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

