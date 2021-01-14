Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.41. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.28. 1,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

