Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of APYX opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

