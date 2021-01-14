Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Hold

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $619.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

