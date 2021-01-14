Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Hold

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CNR opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

