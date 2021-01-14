Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Sell

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry over the past year. The company is gaining from rising demand stemming from coronavirus-induced elevated at-home consumption. This was seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with sales gaining from robust customer demand, including benefits of cross selling. Moreover, management anticipates food-at-home consumption demand to remain elevated, outpacing the demand for away-from-home services for the rest of fiscal 2021. Also, United Natural is focused on growing higher margin private brands, e-commerce and Retail Solutions businesses. However, higher costs related to coronavirus-induced hurdles are a concern for United Natural. Notably, it incurred incremental operating costs of around $20 million in fiscal first quarter. We also note that both sales and earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

