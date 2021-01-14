Zacks Investment Research Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $242.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Notably, earnings and sales beat estimates and improved year over year. Moreover, it delivered an earnings surprise for the 12th consecutive quarter. Results were aided by strong shipments across both segments and robust depletion growth at the beer business, as well as strong margins. Beer business depletions were aided by strength in the Modelo and Corona Brand Families, while the Power Brands in the wine & spirits grew double-digits. However, operating margin for the wine and spirits segment declined on unfavorable fixed cost absorption, resulting from wildfires and higher marketing costs. It expects costs related to wildfires to hurt the wine & spirits business in the near-term. Canopy-related costs are also headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average is $191.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after buying an additional 115,664 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

