Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Sims has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.