Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Buy

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

