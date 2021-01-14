Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to “Buy”

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

EKTAY stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

