Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Buy

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSNUY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY remained flat at $$11.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,874. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.