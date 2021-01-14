Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

GLMD stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

