Zap (ZAP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00042127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00381393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.88 or 0.04102300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

