Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,034.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $74,937,633. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $364.63 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 467.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

