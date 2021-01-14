Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Zumiez by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.