Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 67,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

