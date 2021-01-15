$0.01 EPS Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $1,421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. 7,495,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,421. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.