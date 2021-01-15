$0.08 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 269,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,067. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,257.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

