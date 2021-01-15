$0.08 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 269,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,067. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,257.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.