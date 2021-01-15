$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. Calix posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Calix by 78.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Calix by 146.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 632.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Calix by 8.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 886,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 228.79 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

