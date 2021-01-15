$0.54 EPS Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Altabancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,948. The stock has a market cap of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 20,000 shares valued at $531,515. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

