$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

