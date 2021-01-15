$0.99 EPS Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.51.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,815 shares of company stock worth $2,641,618. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Newmont by 43.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 191.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $11,686,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Newmont has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

