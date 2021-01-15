$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

IRM stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 59,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

