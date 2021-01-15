12,089 Shares in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 139,795 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,337,000.

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 101,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,971. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

