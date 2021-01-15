1,255 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.35. 21,870,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

