1,435 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $322.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $330.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

