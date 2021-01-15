1,459 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $226.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average of $251.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.66.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

