1,520 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

