$180.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $180.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.70 million and the highest is $181.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $194.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $726.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $724.10 million to $729.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $709.70 million, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

