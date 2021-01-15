1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $423,410.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,382.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $84,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,040,136 shares of company stock worth $40,065,270.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

