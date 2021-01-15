$213.53 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $213.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.56 million. WNS reported sales of $228.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $848.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.20 million to $854.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $938.44 million, with estimates ranging from $903.13 million to $968.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WNS by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

