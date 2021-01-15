$324.34 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $324.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.62 million to $344.00 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $276.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,313. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $133.50 on Friday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

