$360.30 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $360.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.20 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $350.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,840 shares of company stock worth $3,359,804. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

TITN traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. 290,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

