3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.39

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 1108816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,424 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

