4,178 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,266,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 808.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 483,737 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

