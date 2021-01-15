4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $6,777.66 and approximately $10.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00378297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.60 or 0.04060686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013006 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

