$53.63 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post $53.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $55.63 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $215.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.29 million to $217.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $220.45 million to $233.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

ALYA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 14,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.92% of Alithya Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

