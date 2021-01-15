$78.72 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post sales of $78.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.50 million and the highest is $78.93 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $311.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million.

CECE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECE stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

