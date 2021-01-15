908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 908 Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MASS opened at $61.41 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

In related news, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

