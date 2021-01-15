$959.31 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce sales of $959.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $995.00 million and the lowest is $894.54 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $980.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of SBH opened at $13.64 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 59.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

