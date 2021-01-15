A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.71

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.71 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 10284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 367.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

