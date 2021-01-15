A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

