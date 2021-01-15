Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 257,145 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.