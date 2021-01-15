Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of FAX opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.55.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
